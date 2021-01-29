Davis R M Inc. Has $26.43 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Stryker by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Stryker by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.55. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

