Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

