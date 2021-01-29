Davis R M Inc. Purchases 21,130 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $58,848,000. Natixis grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $143.56. 36,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

