Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $331.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The company has a market capitalization of $314.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

