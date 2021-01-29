DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.49 million and $354,856.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.