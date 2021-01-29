Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 733,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

