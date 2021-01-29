Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 733,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.26.
About Drone Delivery Canada
See Also: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.