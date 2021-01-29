East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. 27,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,366. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

