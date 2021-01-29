eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $140,438.57 and approximately $174.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00394483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

