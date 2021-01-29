EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.06. 985,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 409,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

