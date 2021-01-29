eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 7.9%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $108.44. Approximately 1,245,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,038,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.76 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Shares of eXp World are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,656,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,267,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,450. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

