Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Up 27.7%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price was up 27.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 48,955,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 54,571,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

