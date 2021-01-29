Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

