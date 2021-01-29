Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHI stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

