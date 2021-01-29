FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $198.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $357,682.35 and $198.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

