Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $4.65 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Firo has a total market cap of $53.42 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00013679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,017.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.43 or 0.04060926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00396301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.01196611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00411294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00252261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,480,510 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.