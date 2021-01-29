First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

First Merchants stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. 203,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

