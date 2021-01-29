Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,035,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,426,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 6.08.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $199,212.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,286,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.