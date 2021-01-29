FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,720 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

