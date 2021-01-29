FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

