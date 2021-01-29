Fusion Price Tops $0.20 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,104.93 or 0.98242065 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,372,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,803,160 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

