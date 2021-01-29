GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $229,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 469,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $165.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.