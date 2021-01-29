George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSKIA remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.70%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

