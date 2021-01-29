Grimm 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Grimm has a total market cap of $64,918.72 and approximately $7.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grimm has traded 214.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grimm Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

