Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 8.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,853,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,177,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 1,460,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 862,022 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,870,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.