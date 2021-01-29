GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.26. 6,090,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,742,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

