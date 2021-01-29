GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Posts Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 231,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.88. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

