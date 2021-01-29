Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $$16.71 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

