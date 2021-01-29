Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 6,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

