Harry J. Cynkus Buys 4,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Harry J. Cynkus acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $18,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,845.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RES traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

