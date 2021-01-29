Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PEAK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,618,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,042. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
