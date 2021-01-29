Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,618,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,042. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.