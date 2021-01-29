HEIDI (HDI) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $12,713.29 and approximately $70.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 273.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

