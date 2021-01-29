Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Down 11.6%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s share price fell 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.30. 3,903,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,266,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

