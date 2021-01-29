HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. 3,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

