Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $250,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.