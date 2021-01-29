Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.