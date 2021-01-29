Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
