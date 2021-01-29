Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $382.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

