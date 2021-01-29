Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,803 shares in the company, valued at C$535,673.45.

Shares of TSE NHK traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 168,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,143. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

