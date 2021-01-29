Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

