InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) were down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 14,379,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,609,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.41.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

