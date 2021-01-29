iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.04. 146,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

