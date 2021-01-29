Juventus Fan Token Price Hits $7.87 (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00022575 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $10.35 million and $2.12 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00123108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00307289 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

