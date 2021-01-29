Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

KMB stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.03. 64,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.