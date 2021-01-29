L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.06.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.