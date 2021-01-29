L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.06.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
