L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.

LHX traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,837. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

