Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.27 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and $13.72 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00832216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.99 or 0.04058885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017209 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,400,250 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

