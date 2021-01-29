LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. 132,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.