LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,921,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 25,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

