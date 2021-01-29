Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Down 7.8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.34. Approximately 597,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 446,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSPD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.99.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

