Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 471 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. 3,217,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

