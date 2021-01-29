Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. 11,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

